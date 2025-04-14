College Football
Max Reese headshot

Max Reese News: Entering transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Reese is entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Reese was Eastern Michigan's top tight end in 2024, so him taking a shot with the transfer portal should be big news. Any tight end who can log 200 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns is worth considerable attention, and those just happen to be what he achieved then.

Max Reese
 Free Agent

