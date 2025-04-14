Max Reese News: Entering transfer portal
Reese is entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
Reese was Eastern Michigan's top tight end in 2024, so him taking a shot with the transfer portal should be big news. Any tight end who can log 200 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns is worth considerable attention, and those just happen to be what he achieved then.
Max Reese
Free Agent
