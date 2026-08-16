Maxwell Woods News: May be second-choice RB

Woods may be the Cougars' second-choice running back for their upcoming season, Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review reports.

For 2026, Woods decided to re-enroll at Washington State, meaning the year would mark his second season for WSU. Kirby Vorhees (undisclosed) was out for Saturday's scrimmage, so Woods logged first-team reps. The decision indicates that Woods may be WSU's second-choice running back, which should allow him to somehow improve from his impressive 363-yard season with the 2025 Huskies.