Mazeo Bennett News: Standing out in fall camp

Bennett is standing out and having a strong fall camp, Chris Low of On3.com reports.

Bennett is coming off an underwhelming sophomore campaign after a promising freshman season, but a productive fall camp could help build his confidence heading into his junior year. His continued momentum in camp should help solidify a starting spot in South Carolina's wide receiver rotation. Following the season-ending injuries to Jayden Gibson (lower body) and Jayden Sellers (lower body), Bennett has an even greater opportunity to showcase why he deserves a primary role in the passing attack.