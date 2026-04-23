McCae Hillstead News: Announced as starter

Hillstead has been announced as the starting quarterback for Utah State for the 2026-27 season, per the team's official X account.

Hillstead will take over as QB1 for the Aggies heading into 2026-27 season. The 5-foot-10 junior transferred in from BYU in the off-season, where he appeared in four games in 2025, completing four-of-five passing attempts for 33 scoreless yards while adding 28 rushing yards. Hillstead was competing for the starting gig with Grady Brosterhous, who appears set to serve as the primary backup heading into the season.