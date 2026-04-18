McCae Hillstead News: Leading race for QB1 role

Hillstead is the frontrunner to open the 2025 season as Utah State's starting quarterback, according to Jason Walker of the Cache Valley Daily.

Hillstead is competing with Grady Brosterhous for the starting role under center. A decision on the QB1 is expected by Monday, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall, and all signs point to Hillstead earning the gig. He completed 94 of 158 passes for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Aggies in the 2025 season.