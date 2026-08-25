Mekhi Collins News: Starting at wideout

Collins is listed as a starting receiver for North Dakota State ahead of the 2026 campaign, per Andy Rieckhoff of Bison 1660.

Collins caught six passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns last season, but he's positioned himself to be a starting wideout in North Dakota State's first season at the FBS level. His long, 6-4 frame should help him out-muscle defensive backs and win contested catches downfield.