Mekhi Miller News: First-team snaps during scrimmage
Miller logged first-team snaps during Saturday's scrimmage, Ryan Collingwood of the Springfield Daily Citizen reports.
As expected, Miller transferred colleges from Tulsa, whose 2025 season features nine receptions for 58 yards. If the wide receiver regularly logs first-team snaps during Missouri State's 2026 season, he both would have and should significantly improve his receiving stats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now