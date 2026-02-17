Mel Brown News: Transfers to Colorado State

Brown (undisclosed) will transfer to Colorado State, per Erik Dobratz of WTNH News 8.

Brown started his career at FCS Gardner-Webb before spending the previous two seasons at UConn. He was a significant component of the Huskies' offense in 2024, rushing for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry, but missed a large portion of the 2025 season due to injury and only tallied 262 rushing yards and two scores on 32 carries. He'll follow his head coach Jim Mora over to Fort Collins, where he should have just one final season of eligibility remaining.