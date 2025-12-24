Alejado played a massive role in the Rainbow Warriors' comeback victory, delivering his second game of the campaign with three passing touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he missed the most important play of the contest. He was removed from the game with an apparent injury, and backup QB Luke Weaver stepped in and threw the game-winning touchdown on the very next play. The TV broadcast showed Alejado moving around after the play, and it doesn't seem like the injury is anything long-term. Alejado will finish the 2025 campaign with 3,106 passing yards and a 24:9 TD:INT.