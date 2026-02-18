Micah Alejado Injury: Resting spring ball

Alejado is resting in spring ball as he recovers from an ankle injury, per KHON2 News.

Alejado exited Hawaii's final outing of the 2025 campaign against California with an injury, and the same injury is likely holding him out of spring ball. The 5-foot-10 starting quarterback will now focus on getting back to full health for the 2026 season and for fall camp starting up in August. His ankle injury will continue to be monitored throughout the offseason, but he should have ample time for a full recovery.