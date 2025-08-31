Alejado struggled in the blowout loss by going 18-of-31 passing for 157 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He was having trouble running at top speed since he suffered an injury in Hawaii's first game even before getting injured again. His injury last week was described as a high-ankle injury, while this week's is being called an aggravation of a foot bruise. His foot was stepped on by a defender in the third quarter. Luke Weaver replaced Alejado at quarterback and would start next week against Sam Houston if Alejado can't play.