Micah Hudson News: No longer with program
Hudson (personal) is no longer with Texas A&M's football team, On3.com reports.
Hudson was recently reported to still not be with the team as he works through a personal issue, and it's now been confirmed that he's officially not a part of the Aggies' program anymore. It's been a tough two years for the former five-star recruit, who was underutilized as a true freshman in Lubbock last season and has now left his second program in two years. It's unclear what the future holds for Hudson.
Micah Hudson
Free Agent
