Micah Hudson News: Plans to enter portal

Hudson (personal) will enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens, On3.com reports.

Hudson was previously announced Wednesday to no longer be with Texas A&M after he dealt with a personal issue that held him out of winter workouts and spring ball. Now, the receiver has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal, as his brief tenure with the Aggies didn't work out how either party had hoped. The former five-star recruit will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.