Micah Hudson News: Still away from team during spring

Hudson (personal) remains away from the Aggies during spring camp, TexAgs.com reports.

Hudson was reported in January to not be with the team due to an undisclosed personal issue, and that appears to have carried into Texas A&M's spring camp. The rising sophomore wideout, who reeled in eight catches for 123 yards last season at Texas Tech, is a former five-star recruit who should be an instant factor in the Aggies' offense as soon as he's back with the team.