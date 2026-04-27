Micah Ka'apana Injury: Suffers season-ending knee injury
Ka'apana suffered a season-ending injury in Michigan's spring practice period, per On3.
Ka'apana won't be available in 2026 after he sustained a season-ending ailment ahead of his redshirt sophomore season. With just 10 career carries for 38 yards, the tailback wasn't expected to be a big part of Michigan's offense this fall, and this injury sets that in stone.
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