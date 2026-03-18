Micah Mays News: Standing out in spring

Mays is standing out in Florida's spring camp, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Considering that Florida's team underwent a complete change in both staff and players, standing out is paramount for Mays, who transferred from Wake Forest. During both of the Demon Deacons' last seasons, he logged at least 15 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. They are the minimum expectations for Mays, whose spring showcase indicates that he has breakout potential to become a top option.