Michael Allen Injury: In mix for regular snaps

Allen (leg) has been named as a contender for regular reps in the East Carolina backfield, per Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com.

Allen is in the mix for the lead role along with fellow running backs Ashton Gray and TJ Engleman, with each back providing a certain amount of upside to the East Carolina offense. Though the competition is stiff among the three backs, Allen may get the first chance to lead the way given his experience. Regardless of who takes the lead spot, the Pirates may be likely to employ more of a committee-style approach at least to start the season.