Michael Allen Injury: Minor injury during scrimmage
Allen suffered a minor leg injury in Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.
East Carolina's fall camp is underway, as the Pirates' weekend scrimmage indicates. During the session, Allen got injured on a long run after tweaking a muscle in his leg. The running back should be fine, but he'll likely be held out for at least a few days to recover fully. In the meantime, Allen's injury status is probable as the Pirates' fall camp continues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now