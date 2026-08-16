Michael Allen Injury: Minor injury during scrimmage

Allen suffered a minor leg injury in Saturday's scrimmage, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

East Carolina's fall camp is underway, as the Pirates' weekend scrimmage indicates. During the session, Allen got injured on a long run after tweaking a muscle in his leg. The running back should be fine, but he'll likely be held out for at least a few days to recover fully. In the meantime, Allen's injury status is probable as the Pirates' fall camp continues.