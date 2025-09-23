Mateer is expected to miss three or more weeks after undergoing surgery. Hawkins, a true sophomore, appeared in seven games last season, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 783 yards and a 3:2 TD:INT. He added 204 rushing yards and a score on the ground. With weapons like Jaren Kanek, Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis around him, Hawkins will have plenty of opportunities to provide strong fantasy value, even if he can't replicate Mateer's production. Oklahoma faces Kent State, Texas and South Carolina in its next three games.