Michael Smith News: Coming along in spring

Smith is coming along in Mississippi's spring camp, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Back in January, Smith flipped his commitment from Syracuse to Mississippi, giving himself an even bigger challenge to work with going into the 2026 season. While he is not a clear-cut favorite to be Ole Miss' tight end next year, he has the pedigree and is making progress to be a high option after logging 12 receptions for 126 yards his last two seasons.