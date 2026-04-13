Michael Turner News: Back in action

Turner (undisclosed) has been participating in spring ball, Marissa Essenburg of The Baylor Lariat reports.

Turner was on and off with an unknown injury in the 2025 campaign, so it's promising to see him back in action during Baylor's spring ball. Given that the incoming sophomore still logged 65 rushes for 320 yards and a touchdown in his first college season, he should be primed for meaningful reps come fall as long as he can stay healthy.