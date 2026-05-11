Michael Van Buren News: Set to claim starting job

Van Buren is set to be South Florida's starting quarterback to begin the 2026 season, Kelly Quinlan of On3.com reports.

Van Buren beat out Luke Kromenhoek, Jayden Bradford and KJ Cooper, all transferred quarterbacks. After limited opportunities for Mississippi and Louisiana's state schools, Van Buren looks like he will be the primary quarterback from the get-go for a new-look South Florida. Considering his decent production with Miss State and LSU, the hope for both him and USF is that he can adapt to a slightly lower level of mid-major FBS football and establish himself as a top option for the 2026 Bulls.