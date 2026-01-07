Van Buren started the final four games of the season for LSU, and finished the season with solid numbers, tossing for 1,010 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as 129 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The sophomore gunslinger, who started his career at Mississippi State, will now play for his third program in three seasons with South Florida. Considering the Bulls have to replace stud quarterback Byrum Brown, Van Buren should have every opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback gig in Tampa Bay next fall.