Mikkel Skinner News: Touted as breakout candidate
Skinner was identified as a breakout candidate for Kentucky football in a report shared Monday by John Clay IV of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The Kentucky tight end should be on the radar heading into the season even in a tight end room that also features Willie Rodriguez and Henry Boyer. The sophomore Skinner is lauded for his athleticism and has reportedly split out wide in the Wildcats' offense; new head coach and offensive guru Will Stein should have plenty of ways to get him the ball.
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