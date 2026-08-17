Mikkel Skinner headshot

Mikkel Skinner News: Touted as breakout candidate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Skinner was identified as a breakout candidate for Kentucky football in a report shared Monday by John Clay IV of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The Kentucky tight end should be on the radar heading into the season even in a tight end room that also features Willie Rodriguez and Henry Boyer. The sophomore Skinner is lauded for his athleticism and has reportedly split out wide in the Wildcats' offense; new head coach and offensive guru Will Stein should have plenty of ways to get him the ball.

Mikkel Skinner
Kentucky
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