Miles Kitselman headshot

Miles Kitselman Injury: Likely out for remainder of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Kitselman (undisclosed) is likely out for the remainder of Tennessee's spring practice, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com.

247Sports was told that Kitselman is dealing with an injury, which explains why he did not show up during Tennessee's latest practice. At the very least, there is still much of spring and a whole summer to go through before the 2025 Volunteers begin their regular season.

Miles Kitselman
Tennessee
