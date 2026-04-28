Miles O'Neill News: Chance to win starting gig
O'Neill has a shot to win North Carolina's starting quarterback gig, per 247Sports.
O'Neill spent the past two seasons at Texas A&M, where he played a reserve role off the bench. He has a shot to win the Tar Heels' QB1 gig, and he's primarily battling Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards for the job. With Edwards still hampered by a knee ailment he suffered in Madison, O'Neill could have an opening to make up some ground in the quarterback race.
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