Miles O'Neill News: Loses QB battle to Edwards

O'Neill lost North Carolina's quarterback competition to Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards, per On3.

This is somewhat of a surprise, as O'Neill was reportedly in the lead for the QB1 gig as recently as early August. Still, Edwards has won out and will be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback for Week 0 in Dublin against TCU. O'Neill, meanwhile, looks poised to spend another season riding the bench after he did just that for two years at Texas A&M.