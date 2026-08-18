Miles O'Neill headshot

Miles O'Neill News: Loses QB battle to Edwards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

O'Neill lost North Carolina's quarterback competition to Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards, per On3.

This is somewhat of a surprise, as O'Neill was reportedly in the lead for the QB1 gig as recently as early August. Still, Edwards has won out and will be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback for Week 0 in Dublin against TCU. O'Neill, meanwhile, looks poised to spend another season riding the bench after he did just that for two years at Texas A&M.

Miles O'Neill
North Carolina
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