Moss had his most efficient day yet as a Cardinal, completing 71.9 percent of his passes while eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the first time. Still, he didn't throw a touchdown, and his touchdown-to-interception ratio remains at 2:2 this season (discounting his single rushing touchdown). Louisville didn't need him to light it up through the air in a comfortable win over Bowling Green, but Moss' improved efficiency could be a sign that he's turning a page at Louisville with ACC play on the horizon.