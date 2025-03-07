Miller Moss News: Sees majority of first-time reps

Moss most of Louisville's first team reps under center to open spring ball, Matthew McGavic of Sports Illustrated reports.

Moss remains the favorite to start under center for the Cardinals this season after transferring in from USC. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, who opened the 2024-25 season as the Trojans' starter before ultimately losing out to Jayden Maiava, threw for 2,555 yards (233-of-362), 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions last fall, adding on two scores with his legs.