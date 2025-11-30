Moss was previously listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but was able to suit up agianst the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2 quarterback totaled just 182 yards through the air but found the end zone three times en route to a blowout win over the Cardinals' in-state rival. On the season, Moss threw for 2,526 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions across 11 contests for Louisville, adding nine rushing scores as well. He should be available for Louisville's upcoming bowl game.