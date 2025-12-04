Griffis will carry an injury tag into the Big 12 championship game against BYU on Saturday, though the probable tag gives the impression that he will likely be able to play if the team needs him. The 6-foot quarterback had a tough go in the team's regular season finale against West Virginia, failing to complete his lone pass attempt while losing a fumble on the ground. He will hope to atone for that performance if he is called on against the Cougars, and with starter Behren Morton also probable, Griffis seeing the field is not out of the question. He may split reps with freshman signal caller Lloyd Jones if given the opportunity.