Mitch Griffis News: Competing for QB1 role

Griffins is currently competing against Emory Williams for ECU's starting quarterback job, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Griffis has been battling fellow signal-caller Emory Williams for the starting job since fall camp began, and it remains a neck-and-neck competition. While both quarterbacks are transfers, Griffis may have the upper hand due to his experience as a starter at Wake Forest, though he struggled with turnovers during his time there, finishing the 2023 season with a 9:7 TD-INT ratio. If he does win the starting job, he will be tasked with leading a Pirates' wide receiver room that experienced massive turnover from last season.