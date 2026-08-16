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Mitch Griffis News: Competing for QB1 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Griffins is currently competing against Emory Williams for ECU's starting quarterback job, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Griffis has been battling fellow signal-caller Emory Williams for the starting job since fall camp began, and it remains a neck-and-neck competition. While both quarterbacks are transfers, Griffis may have the upper hand due to his experience as a starter at Wake Forest, though he struggled with turnovers during his time there, finishing the 2023 season with a 9:7 TD-INT ratio. If he does win the starting job, he will be tasked with leading a Pirates' wide receiver room that experienced massive turnover from last season.

Mitch Griffis
East Carolina
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