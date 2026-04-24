Montavin Quisenberry headshot

Montavin Quisenberry Injury: Expected to be out for 2026 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Quisenberry (lower body) is likely out for Louisville's 2026 season, Matthew McGavic of SI.com reports.

During the Louisville team's spring camp, Quisenberry suffered a lower-body injury that looks like it will doom his 2026 season's availability. He transferred from UofL rival Kentucky with the hopes of logging more than his four-yard reception from 2025.

Montavin Quisenberry
Louisville
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now