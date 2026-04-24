Montavin Quisenberry Injury: Expected to be out for 2026 season
Quisenberry (lower body) is likely out for Louisville's 2026 season, Matthew McGavic of SI.com reports.
During the Louisville team's spring camp, Quisenberry suffered a lower-body injury that looks like it will doom his 2026 season's availability. He transferred from UofL rival Kentucky with the hopes of logging more than his four-yard reception from 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now