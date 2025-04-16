College Football
Monte Watkins headshot

Monte Watkins News: Decides to enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Watkins has decided to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Tuesday.

Before the NCAA's transfer portal reopened, Watkins decided to make his stance heard, looking to maximize what should be his last year of collegiate eligibility. He will look to bank on his versatility and non-2024 seasons that include triple-digit rushing yards and several touchdowns.

