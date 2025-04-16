Monte Watkins News: Decides to enter portal
Watkins has decided to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, according to his announcement Tuesday.
Before the NCAA's transfer portal reopened, Watkins decided to make his stance heard, looking to maximize what should be his last year of collegiate eligibility. He will look to bank on his versatility and non-2024 seasons that include triple-digit rushing yards and several touchdowns.
Monte Watkins
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now