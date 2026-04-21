Mudia Reuben Injury: Out for spring game

Reuben (undisclosed) did not play South Florida's spring game, according to Colby Allfrey of The Bay Area Examiner.

Reuben's late-2025 absence will extend to 2026, and it looks like South Florida will have to wait until the fall to see him get cleared. Reuben is a key turner from USF's 2025 team, for which the wide receiver logged almost 500 receiving yards to go with at least 50 targets and five touchdowns.