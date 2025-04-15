Mudia Reuben News: Signs with South Florida

Reuben has signed with South Florida, On3 reports.

Ideally for Reuben, AAC competition is a lot more kind to him than ACC competition, which limited him to less than 200 yards and three touchdowns every year since his Stanford enrollment. As of his signing and in terms of opportunities, the wideout's best year is 2023, when he logged 15 receptions for 199 yards (13.3 averaged per reception).