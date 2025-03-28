Mudia Reuben News: Testing portal

Reuben will enter the transfer portal, per On3.com.

Reuben took advantage of the 30-day portal window that opened up as a result of ex head coach Troy Taylor getting fired just days before spring practice was slated to begin. The wideout could use a change of scenery regardless, as he's totaled just 24 catches in three seasons in Palo Alto. He only played in two games in 2024, however, so Reuben should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.