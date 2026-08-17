Muizz Tounkara Injury: Likely out to begin season

Tounkara (foot) is likely out to begin his 2026 season, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Just under two weeks ago, Duarte himself announced that Tounkara would be out for approximately four weeks with a foot injury. The injury's initial timetable suggested that he could return in time for Week 1, but that no longer appears to be the case. So instead of questionable, Tounkara's injury status has been downgraded to doubtful, and a Week 2 or Week 3 return is what Houston's head coach is hoping for instead.