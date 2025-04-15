Mylan Graham News: Big performance in spring game
Graham reeled in four receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown as he fights for a role on offense, Eleven Warriors reports.
Graham is down the pecking order when it comes to the wide receiver room but the true freshman could work his way into the rotation should he continue to impress during the spring. More news regarding his involvement on offense should surface as the offseason progresses.
