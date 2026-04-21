Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding News: Slotting in as No. 3 wide receiver

Abdul-Rahim Gladding appears to be settling into the No. 3 receiver role for Maryland, per 247Sports.

Abdul-Rahim Gladding transferred to the Terps from Old Dominion, where he had a strong sophomore season in which he reeled in 51 catches for 667 yards and six touchdowns, catching passes from star quarterback Colton Joseph. Now, he'll get the chance to catch passes from another big-time signal caller in Malik Washington.