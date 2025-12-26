Biggins isn't listed on the availability report for the Chippewas, but it appears he's set to miss Friday's bowl game due to academic issues. The senior has only officially played three seasons, so it's not impossible he could file a waiver to play another year, but the academic situation would seemingly make it hard for him to land a spot at the college level again. Either way, he finishes out 12025 with 105 carries for 540 yards and two touchdowns as a runner, adding 19 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown as a receiver out of the backfield.