Nahree Biggins News: Healthy for spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Biggins (undisclosed) is healthy for Central Michigan's spring practice, according to his announcement Tuesday.

Even though Biggins' 2024 season prematurely ended because of an undisclosed problem or injury, he still made significant strides that year compared to 2023. The earlier year saw him log no counting stats, but his 2024 season includes 19 carries for 136 yards.

