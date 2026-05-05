Nana Burris News: Hits paydirt in spring game

Burris (undisclosed) scored a touchdown in Arkansas State's spring game, per Kara Richey of 95.3 The Ticket Jonesboro.

Burris missed the final nine games of the RedWolves' season last year with an undisclosed ailment, but he's back on the gridiron and back making plays for Arkansas State. In 2025, he caught just three passes for 34 yards, but he's poised to be one of the RedWolves' top receivers this fall.