Nas Rankin headshot

Nas Rankin Injury: Limited in fall camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rankin (leg) has been limited during Illinois' fall camp, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

During the offseason, Rankin underwent leg surgery, which explains why he has been limited during Illinois' fall camp. The wide receiver wearing a green jersey points out that his health is not at 100 percent, but by going through at least some drills, he is recovering well. So with that in mind, Rankin's injury status is probable going into Week 1, when the Illini will open their regular season Sept. 3 against UAB.

Nas Rankin
Illinois
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