Nas Rankin News: Full go for camp
Rankin (leg) is healthy and participating in drills during fall camp, Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com reports.
Rankin was seen taking kick return reps with other skill position players Saturday, marking his return to full participation after beginning camp as a limited participant. With injuries impacting the Illinois receiving corps, Rankin is now fully healthy and has an opportunity to earn snaps to begin the season.
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