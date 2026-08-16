Nas Rankin headshot

Nas Rankin News: Full go for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Rankin (leg) is healthy and participating in drills during fall camp, Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com reports.

Rankin was seen taking kick return reps with other skill position players Saturday, marking his return to full participation after beginning camp as a limited participant. With injuries impacting the Illinois receiving corps, Rankin is now fully healthy and has an opportunity to earn snaps to begin the season.

Nas Rankin
Illinois
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