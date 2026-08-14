Nate Cichy headshot

Nate Cichy News: Bigger role potentially inbound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Cichy may log a bigger role during Illinois' 2026 season, Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.com reports.

Among the Illinois team's receiver corps is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cichy newly signed by UIUC for its 2026 recruiting class. For the Illini's fall camp, he has logged second-string snaps, but with Alex Perry (shoulder) out long-term, there is an opening for a bigger opportunity. Illinois' head coach Bret Bielema mentioned both Brayden Timble and Cichy as breakout candidates following the Perry-related injury.

Nate Cichy
Illinois
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