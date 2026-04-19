Nate Frazier Injury: Should be fine for fall camp
Frazier (foot) should be fine for Georgia's fall camp, James Morgan of USA Today reports.
After suffering a foot injury during Georgia's spring game, Frazier had an uncertain status about his immediate future, though it looks like everything will be fine if he can go by fall camp. With plenty of rest available between UGA's spring matchup and the fall, he will enter the latter probable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now