Nate Johnson News: Progressing in transition to WR
Johnson is making strides in his transition from quarterback to wide receiver, per Deseret.com.
Johnson has played a variety of roles in his college career, but he's never been able to stick at one position across three seasons at Utah and one year at Vanderbilt. He'll look to make an impact as a fifth-year senior wideout, although he has just two career catches for 22 yards.
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