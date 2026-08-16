Nate Palmer Injury: Off to side in Sunday's practice

Palmer (undisclosed) practiced to the side in Sunday's practice, Seamus Rohrer of SI.com reports.

Palmer joins an injury-compounding running back room after impressing earlier in fall camp. There is still a good amount of time before the 2026 Badgers begin their regular season, but Palmer watched as Mason Lane and Harrison Bortolotti took second-team and third-team reps behind Abu Sama and Darrion Dupree on Sunday. For the time being, Palmer is questionable come Sept. 6 against Notre Dame.