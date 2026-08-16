Nate Palmer headshot

Nate Palmer Injury: Off to side in Sunday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Palmer (undisclosed) practiced to the side in Sunday's practice, Seamus Rohrer of SI.com reports.

Palmer joins an injury-compounding running back room after impressing earlier in fall camp. There is still a good amount of time before the 2026 Badgers begin their regular season, but Palmer watched as Mason Lane and Harrison Bortolotti took second-team and third-team reps behind Abu Sama and Darrion Dupree on Sunday. For the time being, Palmer is questionable come Sept. 6 against Notre Dame.

Nate Palmer
Wisconsin
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