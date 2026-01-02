Duke's last three games saw Sheppard score four times on 66 rushing attempts for 342 yards. Unlike most freshmen, the running back excelled early. Sheppard's 200 carries include 1132 yards (5.7 averaged per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Impressively, he is already proving to be versatile. Out wide, the freshman logged 37 receptions (on 44 targets) for 286 yards (more than 7.5 averaged per catch) and an additional touchdown. For 2026, Sheppard will be among college football's most touted RBs as a sophomore.